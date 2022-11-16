Randall Monroe Masters Jr.

Nov. 17, 1973 – Oct. 17, 2022
Randall “Randy” Masters Jr. passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the age of 48 in Newberg.
Randy had been strongly battling some medical issues for the past two years. Despite the pain, Randy still carried a smile and his sarcastic sense of humor.
Randy was born Nov. 17, 1973, in Salem, Oregon. He spent some of his childhood in Dallas and Toledo. Randy graduated from Waldport High School in 1992 and spent a lot of his young adulthood living in Waldport.
He enjoyed hunting and camping on the coast, he also spent time picking mushrooms, brush and ferns. Randy was a rocker with a love of music ranging from heavy metal to country.
Randy was a creator, he loved building things. He worked as a bricklayer in construction at mills and warehouses. He was pretty much a jack of all trades.
Randy also had a great appreciation for the state of Montana and all the beauty of the big sky country.
Randy is survived by his devoted wife Shana, whom he married on Aug. 18, 2018. He is also survived by his sons Alexander and Gavin Masters; daughter Baylee Rose; stepsons Adam, Travis and Dakota Wagner; and stepdaughter Natosha Marie. Randy had seven grandchildren including one due June 2023. He had many nieces and nephews he loved, as well as many other family members and friends.
He will be remembered by his wife and children, along with his mother Vicky Masters, and his sisters Jennifer, Amanda Meghann, and Melissa.
There will be a birthday celebration of life in November for family and friends to come and celebrate his life with fun memories and cherished moments.
