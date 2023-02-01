Aug. 10, 1940 - Jan. 3, 2023
Randolph E. Osman passed away Jan. 3, 2023, at Salem Hospital following several weeks of declining health.
Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Carlton R. and Alice E. Osman, he first came to Oregon in 1977 to accept a position as assistant professor of art history at Portland State University. But it was in Falls City where he discovered the magic of fly fishing and the Siletz River, and decided to make it his home, and make fly fishing his life long passion.
A graduate of Bucknell University with a Masters degree from New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts, Randolph worked teaching at several universities in the U.S. and Europe, then pursuing a career as curator at museums in Santa Barbara, Missoula, Ketchikan, and New York before dedicating himself to becoming a fully accredited senior art appraiser with clients throughout the country.
As an appointee to the Polk County Historic Landmarks Commission, and Regional Representative of the Historic Preservation League of Oregon, Randolph received numerous grants and contributed to the preservation of several landmark structures throughout Polk County.
Beyond professional credentials, however, he will be remembered for his spirit of generosity, always willing to help where he saw the need. He always looked at life with a sharp wit and intelligence, and a resilience to fight back from the injuries suffered from two serious car accidents and overcome the pain and physical limitations they imposed his whole life.
Rest in peace, brother, you are free of them now.
A funeral service will be conducted at United Methodist Church in Falls City, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.