Ray J. Mosier, 74, of Dallas, died Sept. 1, 2019, in the Dallas Retirement Village.
He is survived by his daughter Kerrie Tucker and son Kevin Mosier; two grandsons Kal Anderson and Cody Mosier, of all Dallas. Also surviving is Myrtle Miller, his significant other.
A memorial gathering will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Polk County Fairgrounds Building B. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave an online tribute: www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.