Ray was born in Albany to Raymond and Hazel (Peebler) Talbert.
As a fifth-generation Oregonian, Ray enjoyed nature and camping, and earned his Eagle Scout. He was part of the crew that built Camp Pioneer, and in high school, he enjoyed science, photography and drama.
He majored in science at Oregon State College, where he met his wife, Carol (Thornton).
His studies were interrupted by World War II, where he served as a platoon leader and rose to the rank of captain with the 75th Infantry Division. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, the Colmar Pocket, and the Rhineland Campaign.
Ray married in 1946, and started teaching chemistry and physics in Hillsboro in 1948. After earning a master’s degree, he became principal at Glide, Winston, and Bend high schools.
He moved to Salem in 1966, and finished his career at the Oregon State Department of Education.
Ray committed his life to Christ, which sustained him during Carol’s 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Ray’s children are especially thankful for the faithful care their father gave their mother during this time. After Carol’s death in 1988, Ray moved to Dallas Retirement Village to be near family and to “not have to eat my own cooking!”
He will be remembered for his honesty, work ethic, sense of humor, being an avid reader, and enjoyment of a wide variety of music.
He is survived by sister Joanne Rea; children Nicole (Tom) Davis, Ron (Sally), Maria (Paul) Steiling, Gary (Danita); grandchildren Sarah, Janelle, Mark, Coquille, Seth, Britni; and 17 great-grandchildren.
An immediate family graveside service was held at Willamette Memorial Park.
