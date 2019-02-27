Raymond “Ray” Christian Christensen, 65, of Dallas, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his home. He was born on Dec. 16, 1953.
He is survived by his wife Patty, of Dallas; daughter Angie Day; and son Jason (Heidi) Christensen; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters Laura Christensen and Karen (Ervan) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on March 2 in the Dallas Church at 450 SE Washington St. Dallas, 97338. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory please go to www.dallastribute.com.
