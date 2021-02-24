Rex Lee Eckert was born in Cloud County Kansas on Feb. 28, 1931, in a rural farming community known as Sulfur Springs, to Loren Judson Eckert and Myrtle Grace May Kempton.
His first two years of high school were spent in Longford, Kansas, his last two years of high school were spent at Wesleyan Methodist Academy in Miltonvale, Kansas, where he graduated in 1949. In his senior year of school Rex met Esther H. Kroeker.
In February 1952, Rex enlisted in the Air Force and had his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, in San Antonio, Texas. He received training as a Dental Technician at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. Before reporting to his duty station at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, in August of 1952, he married Esther H. Kroeker in the Nazarene Church in Hutchinson, Kansas, His overseas tour of duty in 1954 was in Goose Bay Labrador. He was discharged at his last duty station, Truax Air Force Base in Madison, Wisconsin, in 1956. It was here that first son, Kenneth Lee Eckert was born.
Upon leaving the Air Force, Rex, Esther and son returned to Kansas where Rex worked with his father in home remodeling. He worked for Civil Service in Wichita, Kansas, for a short time then transferred to the Air Force Supply Depot in Topeka, Kansas, working in the computer section.
Rex returned to farming at Niles, Kansas, in 1958 as he had been raised on farms and enjoyed the work. It was here second son, Steven R. Eckert was born in 1958.
In 1964, Rex and Esther and two children left the farm to help their former minister of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Madison, Wisconsin, organize a new church in Anchorage, Alaska, as a lay person and church treasurer.
In 1974, Rex and family started attending the Nazarene Church, helped in building an addition on to the Jewel Lake Church of the Nazarene and was an usher until he retired in September 1993. During this time, he worked for Shell Oil at the International Airport in Anchorage for 13 and a half years, then worked for Enstar Natural Gas as a senior gas controller for 15 and a half years. The activities that were greatly enjoyed while in Alaska were salmon fishing, clam digging, caribou and moose hunting, berry picking, snow machining, cross-country skiing and hiking.
Rex and Esther established a scholarship in 1985 at Northwest Nazarene University for students from Alaska with a Christian commitment. To this day it is still helping students receive a quality Christian education.
After retirement, two years were spent in full-time RV traveling until they settled in Dallas, Oregon, where they designed and built a home. They were members of the Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas.
He is survived by his son, Steven R. Eckert of Belmont, California; daughter in-law, Tammy Kay (Brackett) Eckert of Federal Way, Washington; grandchildren, Taylor Kendall, Kaylee Amber and Rachelle Daphnie Eckert; great-grandchildren, Aden Taylor Eckert and Ruby Kenslee Rylaarsdam, sister Wanda June (Eckert) Christian of Topeka, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his wife Esther on March 12, 2015; son Kenneth Lee Eckert and brother Donald Dean Eckert.
A memorial service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28 in the Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas. Private burial was in the Dallas Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to the Northwest Nazarene University for, The Rex and Esther Eckert Scholarship. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
