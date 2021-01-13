Richard Carl Kiter, resident of Monmouth, passed away in his home on Dec. 29, 2020, at the age of 87. Richard was born on Dec. 20, 1933, in St. Louis, Michigan, to Percy and Altha Kiter.
On Dec. 28, 1962, Richard married Nevella Lowrey in Crestline, California. They had three children.
After 21 years of service, Richard retired from the US Marine Corps. He also worked in electronics engineering, retiring in 1994.
Richard was preceded in death by his son Michael. He is survived by his wife Nevella, daughter Barbara (Scott) Knight of Monmouth, son Robert (Maggie) Kiter of Huntsville, AL, 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Richard’s life will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share your memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
