Dick Leslie, 68, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was one of five children born to Donald and Edith (Ala) Leslie. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1970 and went on to Chemeketa Community College.
He married Deborah Stair on Oct 14, 1978. Following their marriage, they moved around the state of Oregon following Dick’s career in the timber industry, finally settling in Dallas, OR in 1997. He retired from Columbia River Log Scaling and Grading Bureau at age 62. Dick enjoyed fishing, camping, and loved being a grandpa.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Claudia Rice. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; two sons and their spouses, Jake and Lindsey Leslie, Mike and Darcy Leslie, all from Dallas; three siblings: Dave Leslie, Steve Leslie, and Sara Leslie; in-laws: Donna Boman of Salem, Leon and JoAnn Stair of Gervais; four grandkids: Braydon, Raegan, Karter and Kaleb Leslie. As a long time Beaver Believer...GO BEAVS!
There will be a celebration of life after the new year.
