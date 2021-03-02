Richard M. Armstrong, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
He was born on July 3, 1937, in Atlantic, Iowa, the son of John and Erma Armstrong. The family came to Independence, Oregon, in 1947. He went back to Atlantic, Iowa, in 1956.
Richard served in the U.S. Army overseas in Germany. He served from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1964 at the rank of sergeant.
He married Renate Stahlberg and they were married on Sept. 29, 1960, in Berlin, Germany.
They settled in Dallas, Oregon, in 1965. Richard worked for Georgia Pacific Plywood Mill at Camp Adair and later Willamette Industries in Dallas. He retired from Agri Pac Cannery in Salem working maintaining the equipment. He also cut and sold firewood. Richard was a very hard worker. He enjoyed working in his shop on projects and teaching his grandchildren. Richard enjoyed ocean fishing and deer hunting and the outdoors with his family.
He is survived by his wife Renate; daughter Brenda Haugen; sons Frank and Rick Armstrong; sister Darlene Beauchamp; brother Ted Berge; along with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral Services with full Military Honors will be on Friday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
