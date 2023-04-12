Jan. 7, 2023
Richard M. Wolcott, 86, of Dallas, Oregon, died on Jan. 7.
Memorial services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St, Dallas Oregon 97338, Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m.
Donations in Rich’s memory can be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or Willamette Vital Health.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
