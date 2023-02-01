Richard Michael Wolcott

Jan. 7, 2022
Richard M. Wolcott (Mike/Dick), 86, of Dallas, Oregon, died peacefully at home on Jan. 7 after a brief battle with leukemia.
Rich was born a few minutes after his twin brother Roger, in Chicago, Illinois, to Nelson J. and Cora K. Wolcott. Rich graduated from Elston High School in Michigan City, Indiana, where he participated in football, basketball, and track. He received a B. S. from Indiana University, served in the U.S. Army, and received an MBA from U.C. Berkeley.
Rich was married to Janice Hobbie Wolcott, celebrating 58 years of marriage in 2022. They raised two sons, Gregory and Brian.
Rich applied his strong work ethic and ability to talk with anyone toward a successful career in sales and marketing of custom designed industrial air-handling systems, including a unit placed on one of the space shuttle missions.
In retirement, Rich dedicated his time to civic engagement for the city of Dallas and surrounding Polk County. He truly strove to make Dallas a beautiful and welcoming place.
As former mayor Brian Dalton stated, “In Rich, there was no one more active, dedicated and productive in the betterment of our downtown.” He was deeply engaged in all sorts of projects, from assisting building owners with grants and restorations to promoting the creation of an Arts and Cultural District downtown. He was a member of many groups such as the Dallas Historic Landmarks Commission and chair of the Downtown Association’s Design Committee. He was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and many organizations: Dallas Rotary Club, American Legion, the Delbert Hunter Arboretum, the Tom Newton Car Show, the Rickreall Watershed Council, “A Gift of Time” retreat for family caregivers, helping in the first grade classroom, and at the local nursing home. Rich was a great friend to many, loyal, very outgoing and always helpful.
Rich loved to be outside, whether walking, hiking, birdwatching, mountain stream fly fishing, traveling, gardening, or sailing his boat. He was also a sports enthusiast, history buff, and a caring grandparent and uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Surviving in addition to his wife Janice are his son Brian (Elizabeth) and two grandchildren Dylan and Kathryn. He was preceded in death by son, Gregory and brother Roger.
Memorial services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St, Dallas Oregon 97338, Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m.
Donations in Rich’s memory can be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or Willamette Vital Health.
