Richard E. Standish (Rick) passed away peacefully at his home in Hudson, Florida, on Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 85.
Rick was born in Oakland, California, and lived in the Bay Area until moving to Oregon with his wife, Jeanne, and their three daughters. Hewas a long-time resident of Reedsport, Oregon, where he volunteered as a firefighter and EMT. He also lived in Dallas, Oregon, where he worked at the local hospital for many years before moving to Florida in 2017.
Rick had a passion for camping, the Oakland Raiders, and miniature car collecting. His camping adventures throughout California, Oregon, and Washington have left lasting memories for his family and camping friends.
In 2018, Rick took the trip of his life to Europe where two of his daughters live and was in awe at the sights in Germany, London, Venice, Paris, and Budapest. He even was able to see his beloved Oakland Raiders play in London. Rick was a character and loved by many.
Rick is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Jeanne Standish (Helm), and is survived by his daughters, Julie, Shirley Helm-Standish, and Diane Helm-Standish; son-in-law, Randy, his second wife, Donna Kaye Standish; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Rick’s ashes will be scattered by his daughters at various locations he loved around Oregon.
