Jan. 8, 1941 – March 25, 2023
Robert A. Smith went to be with the Lord March 25, 2023, with his family at his side.
Bob was born Jan. 8, 1941, in Los Angeles, and grew up in South Pasadena.
After high school, Bob joined the Navy and served for four years active duty along with two years of reserve duty. In service he got married and had three children.
Following the service, he worked as a machinist. In 1972 he remarried and moved to Ridgecrest with his wife Dawn, where they resided for over 40 years. Bob was employed at the China Lake Navel Weapon Center as an engineer technician.
Bob was active in his church, helping to build it, served in children’s ministry, and assisted with overhead and sound. He also served in mission trips to Guatemala for five years. There he and Dawn relieved house parents, taught Vacation Bible School and ministered to staff.
Bob loved God, family, church and fishing on the lakes and rivers of California and Oregon. He also loved camping, riding motorcycles in the desert and taking his wife on cruises.
Bob and Dawn moved to Otis, Oregon, in 2012 where he spent eight years being active in a church as a deacon. Bob and Dawn lost their home to the 2020 wildfires and relocated to Dallas, Oregon, where they have resided for the past two years.
Bob battled cancer for the past five years. He is preceded in death by his parents Bernice and Raymond Smith along with brothers Ted and Ray Smith.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Dawn; children Deborah Smith, Dianna Small, Robert Smith Jr. and Jeff Dumas; along with his 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place at the Dallas Alliance Church on April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
