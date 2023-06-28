July 20, 1937 – Feb. 27, 2023
Robert “Bob” David Profitt was born July 20, 1937, in Douglas, Wyoming. He passed away from cancer on Feb. 27, 2023, at his winter home on the Baja peninsula.
He enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school and served on active duty for three years, and in the reserves for six years.
He retired from the teamsters at age 55 after 30 years driving truck and as union rep. He went back to work, and his job was working with the fire fighters fueling helicopters. He did this for several years.
He is survived by his wife of more than 64 years, Irene M. Profitt; son Robert M.; daughter Deborah A.; daughter Rebecca L. His son Joseph David preceded him in death. Granddaughters Cortney, Angela, Shannon and Mylisa; seven great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; two great-great grandsons; along with many family members in Wyoming.
A Memorial service will be Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m., at Bollman’s Tribute Center, Dallas. Please dress casually as we are also celebrating Bob’s birthday. Those who wish may contribute to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family.
