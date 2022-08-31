April 15, 1940 - Aug. 20, 2022
Today we said goodbye to a great man and dad. Bob Winston will be missed by many people. He was a person who could talk to anyone and put them at ease.
He lived an adventurous life, and loved airplanes, motorcycles, and especially his family. His family has reaped the benefits of his adventurous spirit, getting to experience flying, climbing, sailing, and many outdoor activities along with Bob.
He was very mechanically inclined and thankfully passed some of that ability down to his children, who learned so much from him, sometimes by following his directions, and other times by getting helped out of a jam.
Robert “Bob” Jackson Winston passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, at the age of 82.
He was born April 15, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, to Walter and Dorothy Winston, the second of three children.
After graduating high school and attending some college, Bob worked for a power plant in California, and then moved to Oregon in 1980 and began working as a mechanic, heavy haul under-bridge crane operator for ODOT, retiring after 25 years.
Bob was a private pilot and moonlighted as a flight instructor, and enjoyed flying model planes with the Wingdingers Club in Dallas. In addition to attending country music concerts, he loved travelling, visiting Australia and Israel, and volunteered with the Red Cross on several deployments after hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Louisiana.
Bob is survived by his wife Sherry; children Karl (Shannon) Winston of Portland, Eric (Teri) Winston of Canby, Jennifer (Cameron) Waithman of Queensland, Australia, Greg Holbrook of Albany, Trina (Ken) Field of Sweet Home, Shelley Osborn of Dallas, Shannon (Mike) Morgan of Philomath; brothers Richard (Kaz) Winston of Newbury Park, California, and Jerry Winston of Dallas; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 3 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery, 21600 Church Rd, Dayton, OR. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m. at Independence Calvary Chapel, 1475 Monmouth St, Independence, OR.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share your memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.