Aug. 15, 1947 – March 28, 2022
Robert “Bob” Pankratz a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died Monday, March 28, in Salem Hospital.
Bob was born on Aug. 15, 1947, in Dallas, Oregon, the son of Harry and Elsie Pankratz. He graduated from Dallas High School in 1965 and went on to serve in the Army National Guard (Dallas, Armory) for six years.
He pursued several endeavors before joining Dallas Auto Parts, where he worked for several years.
Bob married Freda Chambers on June 15, 1986, in Salem.
He eventually joined his older brother Richard in the family business at Pankratz Auto Service where he worked until joining the Polk County Shops as a mechanic in 1993. He later became a shop foreman while continuing his work as a mechanic maintaining Polk County’s fleet. He retired in 2016.
Bob loved car racing and for several years he helped build and maintain a race car that he and close friend Doug Nipp raced at the Willamette Racetrack in Lebanon. His other interests included hunting and fishing, but mainly just being in the beautiful outdoors of Oregon. In later years, he and older brother Richard loved to spend time together smoking their “secret recipe” sausage. He was a proud member of the Independence Elks Lodge #1950 for over 37 years.
He is survived by his wife Freda; son Jim (Kelly) Pankratz; stepchildren Vicki Schalk, Brenda (Don) LaVoie and Barry (Estelle) Barendrecht; sisters Ardith Sandoz, Kathy (Donn) Bergen; sister-in-law Valdean Pankratz; brothers-in-law Chuck McKindley and Richard Reimer; along with 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Audrey Pankratz, Marlys McKindley, Lois Reimer and brother Richard Pankratz.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m., at the Dallas Cemetery. Refreshments will be served following the graveside and the location will be announced. To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family go to www.dallastribute.com Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.