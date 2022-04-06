Aug. 15, 1947 - March 28, 2022
Robert “Bob” Pankratz a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died Monday, March 28, in Salem Hospital.
Bob was born on Aug. 15, 1947, in Dallas, Oregon, the son of Harry and Elsie Pankratz. Services will be announced. To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family go to www.dallastribute.com Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
