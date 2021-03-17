Outstanding family man and aviation enthusiast Robert Eugene Marr (Bob) passed away at his home on March 9, 2021.
The oldest of four boys, Bob was raised in Falls City and Monmouth, Oregon, by the timber family of Harvey and Jeanette Marr.
Growing up Bob, excelled in academics and sports while also working in the woods with his father and grandfather. After graduating from Central High School in 1959, Bob continued his education and athletic endeavors at Oregon College of Education earning his diploma in 1963.
While attending college he met the love of his life Kay Dee (Estergard). They were married in 1962 and both initially pursued careers in education. Bob’s strong passion for flying that began as a child led him to becoming a commercial pilot in 1966 with Trans World Airlines. Bob and Kay Dee briefly lived in Kansas City, Missouri, and Redwood City, California, before planting their permanent roots at their country home/airfield located west of Monmouth in 1975. Along the way Kay Dee and Bob raised three children Lori, Robby and Lance.
Bob’s passions were his family, friends and flying. A pillar of the Monmouth community, he supported numerous athletes and sporting events at Central High School and Western Oregon University. Bob was a natural teacher and shared the joy of flying with countless family and friends.
He is survived by his spouse, three brothers, three children and eight grandchildren.
Bob will be honored with a “celebration of life” event sometime this approaching summer of ’21 at his Monmouth residence, 5350 Matney Road.
In lieu of flowers and gifts the family would like you to consider a donation to Western Oregon Athletics. Online:wou.edu/giveathletics – select Men’s Basketball in designation box, there is also an opportunity for in memory designation. Mail: WOU Foundation (memo – Bob Marr/MBB) 345 Monmouth Ave N, Monmouth, OR 97361
A memorial website containing photos and information can be viewed at www.farnstrommortuary.com/obituary/robert-marr. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.