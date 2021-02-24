Robert Gohrke died Feb. 3, 2021, at age 95.
Robert was born on April 3, 1925, in Dallas, Oregon, to Ray and Juanita (Morrison) Gohrke.
He joined the Navy at 17, attended Radio School in Colorado and served in WWII on a minesweeper in the Pacific. While in the Navy he survived Kamikaze attacks, his ship swept Manila Bay and after a near sinking earned a Navy Unit Commendation for Outstanding Heroism Under Fire.
Robert graduated under the GI Bill from University of Oregon. While attending the University of British Columbia he met his wife, Bernice McGregor.
Robert earned his Master of Social Work from University of Washington. Bob worked in child welfare and then for the Veterans Administration in Washington, Oregon and Arizona where he was the chief social worker. In Medford, he was a founding board member of the ACLU. He moved his family to Tucson, Arizona, in 1970. In retirement he was an investigator for the Probate Division of Pima County Superior Court, volunteer at Catalina St. Park and member of Quail Valley Tennis Club.
He is survived by brother, Paul Gohrke Salem, Oregon; daughter, Sheryl Clark of Denver, Colorado; son, Thomas Gohrke of Alpine California; grandchildren, Raeann Chavez and Galina Clark; and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Bryce and Lincoln.
He is preceded in death by granddaughter, Katie Clark, who died in a car accident at age 9; his wife, Bernice, who died in 2015 at age 91; and his sister, Shirley Beaulaurier, who died in 2019.
He was a reader (Tomes), liberal, atheist, traveler and protester of Vietnam and Iraq wars.
Donations can be made to: UNICEF, NRDC, IPPNW.
