Nov. 5, 1952 – Nov. 7, 2022
Robert I. Edgar went to heaven Nov. 7, 2022. He had just celebrated his 70th birthday with family.
Bob was born Nov. 5, 1952, to Glen and Lettie (Dickinson) Edgar. He grew up on the dairy farm his parents had just north of Priest River Idaho.
He married Constance Hesse on Aug. 10, 1974, in Spokane, Washington. The young couple started their married life in Portland Oregon, where they both worked at Multnomah University. Their first son, David, was born in Portland.
In 1981, Bob and his family moved to Monmouth, Oregon, so he could attend Western Oregon University. In 1987 a second son was born, Stuart.
Bob wore many hats in his working career: upholsterer, Oregon Marketplace, pastor and others. He loved teaching and taught upholstery and Scottish history in night school classes for several colleges in the valley. His love for all things Scottish began when a great aunt of his father’s brought it to his attention that he was in fact Scottish. He was the Oregon Regent for Clan Douglas for many years and led several tours to Scotland.
Bob is predeceased by his parents, Glen and Lettie Edgar; brother Lawrence Edgar; sisters Nancy Hirst and Patricia Fox.
He is survived by his wife Connie; sons David of Bend, Oregon, and Stuart of Monmouth, Oregon; one grandson; and a sister, Glenda Moore of Rathdrum, Idaho.
A celebration of life is planned on Friday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. at Independence First Baptist Church.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
