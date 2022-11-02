Feb. 20, 1936 – Oct. 24, 2022
Robert L. Baker, 86, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, of a massive brain hemorrhage.
Bob was born on Feb. 20, 1936, in Colville, Washington, to Samuel Baker and Thelma MaHaffey Baker.
Bob spent much of his childhood in Montana where he grew to love the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Bob moved to Oregon when he was about 12 years old. He retired from the Oregon Department of Transportation after many years of service. Bob also owned and operated a dairy farm off the Falls City Road near Falls City, Oregon.
Bob served in the United States Airforce for 6 1/2 years, serving in Moses Lake Washington and Korea.
He loved being a dog handler while serving in Korea. He was once a member of the Polk County Sheriff’s Posse and the Polk County Saddelites. He was involved with 4H when his children were young. Bob was also a member and an Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where the children called him “Grandpa Jelly Bean.”
Bob and his wife Janyce just celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his wife Janyce; son David (Ann); daughter Gail Hasel (Rod); sister Caroline Hatcher; and stepchildren Wade Taylor and Jody Keiper. Together Bob and Janyce have 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his sisters Marie and Rosemary; and brother Samuel.
Bob was cremated and a graveside service will be held Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Dallas Cemetery.
