June 11, 1944 – Jan. 31, 2022
Robert Lee Mersch passed away Jan. 31, 2022, at the age of 77.
He was born June 11, 1944, to Roy and Maxine Mersch of Independence.
On Aug. 14, 1965, he married Mildred Kae Lane. In 2014 she preceded him in death after 49 years of marriage.
Robert started working in the shingle mill industry at a young age and later retired from Precision Cast Parts. His hard work and dedication to his job caused him to stand out from the rest. Because of his exceptional work ethic and love for his family, he was always a good provider.
He enjoyed the peacefulness and beauty of the mountains, as they were one of his favorite places.
As a young man he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his many successful hunting trips and sharing the stories that would come from them.
He is survived by three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be on April 9 at the Dallas City Park. For details call (503) 623-8234 for the recorded information. A funeral will be held April 11, 2 p.m. at Dallas Cemetery.
