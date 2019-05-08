On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Robert Nelson Grubb, passed away at the age of 81. He grew up in Wyoming, and enlisted into the Air Force in 1959. Upon returning, he met and married his wife, Erma, and started a family. He received his degree in Education from the University of Wyoming and began his career as an elementary school teacher. He was a patient, giving teacher and was loved and respected by his students. He had a gift for gardening, wood working and an overall love of the natural world.
He was survived by his wife of 56 years and three children, Robert, Kathy, Tammy; and his dog Charlie.
