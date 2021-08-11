Robert T. Combs (Bob) passed away at home on July 28, 2021, at the age of 96.
He was born to Roslyn J. Turner and William A. Combs on Jan. 19, 1925, in Pasadena, California.
Bob and wife Wilma J. Combs relocated to Dallas, Oregon, from Carpinteria, California, in 1991, to live with Daryll and Phyllis whenever they were not traveling the USA with their pickup truck and travel trailer. Wilma predeceased Bob in 2012.
He is survived by his son Daryll Combs, daughter-in-law and caregiver Phyllis Combs, beloved granddaughter Jessica Hayes (Shannon), great-grandchildren Cody and Carly Hayes of Tehachapi, California, sister Donna Owen (Wayne) and family of Temple City, California, his canine companion Ruthie and his “best friend that is still alive” Ken Hale.
From sunrise to final sunset, dad was a good man, loving husband, father and friend. He was a multi-talented jack of all trades. He could build and fix anything and the job was always done right. He was instrumental in the building of Daryll’s Nursery and was involved in research and problem solving until recently. He loved learning new things.
Dad loved camping and campfires, all dogs, animals and nature, carpentry and woodworking, music (jazz, classical and country were his favorites), reading and audio books, square dancing, railroading, playing games, storytelling, an afternoon nap and a good Martini.
Our family wishes to thank Dr. Gina Remington, Cheryl, Sophie and staff for the many years of love and care to dad. We would also like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice & Palliative Care for their assistance and support during this difficult time. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.