Dec. 27, 1936 – June 5, 2022
Roberta May Seeley was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the age of 85.
She was born to Ralph and Bertha Howe on Dec. 27, 1936, in Dallas, Oregon.
After graduating from Dallas High School, she worked for the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. She then moved to Oahu, Hawaii, where she worked for Theo H. Davies and met and married her husband, William E. Seeley, becoming a Navy wife until the couple moved to Dallas and in 1960 they welcomed their son, Jeffery R. Seeley.
Roberta then returned to Hawaii with her new family, later moving to Westminster, California in 1963 where her husband was stationed in Long Beach.
Roberta enjoyed homemaking, entertaining, music, reading and spending time with her family. She had a lively wit and a dry sense of humor and enjoyed life with her family and many pets throughout the years.
She is survived by her husband, William E. Seeley to whom she was married for 63 years; her son Jeffery R. Seeley and his wife Darla F. Seeley, both of Salem; sister Dorothy Nichols of Dallas; and many friends, including the Dallas High School graduating class of 1955.
A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. on June 13, 2022, at the Dallas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Oregon Humane Society on her behalf. Bollman Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or to share a story with the family go www.dallastribute.com.
