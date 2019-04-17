Roger Lee Donahou passed away at his Falls City residence on April 8, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born on March 17, 1935, in Dover, Arkansas, to Robert E. Lee and Vesta V. (Mahan) Donahou. He was the second of 11 children, and grew up in the farming community of Linden, California, where he attended school. He served in the Army in the 7th Cavalry Tank Division, stationed in Korea.
Roger was predeceased by his parents; sisters Etnie Anderson, Shirley Moorman, Verdell Wentengale; and his brother Chester Donahou.
He is survived by his wife, Jessie M. (Hull) Donahou; son Robin L. Donahou; daughters Rohna L. Scott and Lynette K. Donahou; sisters Romona Sain, of Orville, California, Lila (Boyce) Sullivan, of Falls City, Sheri of, Los Angeles, Donna Standridge, of Escalony, California; brothers Robert (Deana) Donahou, of LaPine, Bob (Connie) Donahou, of Pearcy, Arkansas; grandchildren Sarah (Jon) Bascom Roger Scott, of Beaverton, Jessie (David) Garrison, of Dallas, Brandi (Nico), of Lincoln City, Alex Ogden, Samantha Cornell, of Falls City, Billie King, of Monmouth.
Roger was taken care of in his final days by his wife of 58 years, Reda, his family and the wonderful nurses of Lumina Hospice Care. Thanks so much to all our wonderful friends for all the love, flowers, food and support. A memorial celebration of Roger’s life is planned in June at a time to be set. Assisting our family is Farnstrom Mortuary of Independence. Memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
