Roland Brown

Oct. 8, 1047 - Oct. 1, 2022
Roland Harold Brown completed his nearly 75-year journey of gentle caring on earth on Oct 1, 2022, in Monmouth.
He began his journey in Detroit, Michigan, Oct. 8, 1947, with his parents Ernest and Beatrice Porman Brown. After his mother died when he was a baby, he lived with his uncle Harold Cook from whom he learned compassion for others and how to be a good man.
He met his wife Anna Joy Place while they attended Oregon College of Education in Monmouth whom he married March 17, 1973, in Eugene. He promised her that there would always be milk in the house and he kept that promise to the end. They both taught school several years after graduation. Roland worked most of his career as a client care coordinator for the Oregon State Mental Health Services. His compassion for clients and coworkers was recognized when care providers would ask specifically to work with him.
After his wife the highlight of his life was his son Nathan who was born in 1980 disabled. Nathan has multiple developmental disabilities and Roland dedicated his life to his care and education working and playing with him, and taking him to frequent doctor appointments.
One of Roland’s caregivers referred to him as a patient gentle giant with a great sense of humor who was always willing to help others.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents; his uncle Harold; and his brothers Dale, Kenneth and Gary. He is survived by his wife Joy and son Nathan.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Roland will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at Christ’s Church Methodist and Presbyterian United, 412 W Clay Street, Monmouth. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made in Roland’s memory to Christ’s Church.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
