Roland “Ron” Rogers passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Westwood, California, on May 8, 1945. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Fern Rogers and his sister, Patricia Rogers Shoemaker. He is survived by his sisters, Joette (Nathan) Toews and Jeanette (Gary) Neufeld.
Ron graduated as valedictorian of his Dallas High School class of 1963, and graduated from Oregon State University. He worked as a partner in the R&R Bus Company before becoming active in the Oregon School Employees Association Union (OSEA). He served as their president from 1995 through 1997. From 1998 to 2000, he served as president of the American Association of School Classified Employees (AASCE). Ron was an exceptional motivational speaker and teacher. He loved music, dancing and playing his grand piano.
In honor of his deceased sister, Pat Shoemaker, Ron established a scholarship program for the educational benefit of his 17 great-nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, in the mortuary. Private interment will be in the Restlawn Cemetery. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.