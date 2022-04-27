May 22, 1949 – June 27, 2021
Ron Fred Snyder passed away while in hospice care on June 27, 2021, in Albany.
Ron was the son of Fred and Anna Snyder, he was born in Portland, Oregon, and grew up on a raspberry farm in Clackamas. He attended Clackamas Grade School and while attending high school was in the school stage band and played the saxophone.
After high school, Ron became interested in the culinary arts of food preparation, cooking, and presentation of food. He attended Clark College, for two years, pursuing his education in culinary arts.
After college, Ron became a ski instructor at Timberline, and Government Camp, he was proud to be one of 10 instructors who were chosen to carry a torch in formation down the mountain. During his many years of being an instructor, he also was part of a team that designed skis for paraplegics.
Ron enjoyed music, snow and water skiing, time in the outdoors, working in the yard, cooking, and working on cars. One of Ron’s expressions of love for his Mom was always washing and polishing her car. Mom’s car always looked new.
Ron Snyder is survived by his mother, Anna Snyder-Wilken; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Dale Parrish; three step-sisters and one step-brother, five nieces and nephews, and seven great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held for Ron at Valley Life Center, Dallas, Oregon, on May 14 at 1 p.m.
