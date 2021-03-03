Ron Terry Rosevear was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 11, 1933, to Reginald Rosevear and Terisa Feltis Rosevear.
Ron died peacefully on Feb. 20, 2021, in his home in Dallas, Oregon.
He was a devoted husband and father and a caring friend. He was also a man of faith, believing in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
He graduated from Franklin High School in Reisterstown, Maryland. After graduation Ron moved to Oregon and began his career in the auto industry, working at Teague Dodge in Salem and later as manager at Welcome Chevrolet and McMullin Chevrolet in Dallas. He also had a used car lot in Dallas, a chain of video stores (Ron Terry’s Video) and a furniture store.
He was a member of the Dallas City Council, Dallas Lions Club and President of the National Independent Auto Dealers Association. He was the director of the Salem Flamingo, Escadrille drum and bugle corp. Ron loved flying, building radio controlled airplanes, and playing golf as often as possible.
In 1970 Ron married Betty Snyder Briggs of Salem. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 15, 2020.
He is survived by Betty; daughters Ronda Roberts (Mando), Terisa Rosevear (Jeff), Cathy Parton, Laurie Loughmiller (Dave), Cherrie Jones (Steve); sons Tony Briggs (Pam), and David Briggs; he was also the proud grandfather of 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Ron loved dogs and is very missed by Pretty Boy and Lily Belle.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 1 p.m., at Valley Life Center, 1795 SE Miller Ave. Dallas, Oregon.
