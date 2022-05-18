July 14, 1936 – April 15, 2022
With much love and honor, Ronald Elwin Comstock of Monmouth, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, in his warm bed.
Ron was born July 14, 1936, in Neodesha, Kansas. He was 85 years old.
Ron lives on through his four kids Danielle, Lisa, Doyle and John; 12 grandkids; six great- grandkids; and two sisters Edna Kitchen and Wendy Wyatt.
There is to be a celebration of life in August of 2022. Details to be determined. If you wish to attend please contact the Monmouth Senior Center for updated information.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
