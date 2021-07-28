Ronald L. Chatham was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Feb. 27, 1931, the only son of Lewis and Edith F. Chatham. Moving to Sacramento, California, at an early age, he graduated from McClatchy High School, Sacramento Junior College (with highest honors) and with honors in geography from University of California Berkeley.
He served in the US Army from 1954-1956 stationed at Office of the Chief of Engineers, Washington D.C. where he was a senior terrain analyst. After Army service, he completed studies at University of California Sacramento and was awarded an M.A. in social science. Subsequent work at Stanford University led to an appointment to the Stanford faculty for one year as an Instructor in geography. He then accepted a position at Oregon College of Education, now Western Oregon University, in 1958 for three years before returning to Stanford University to complete his Ph.D. degree in June of 1962. Returning to O.C.E. in September 1962, after Summer postdoctoral work in Alaska with the Ford Foundation, he accepted an administrative position as director of planning and assistant to President Leonard W. Rice. He continued in that capacity from 1962 to 1979, serving under Rice and later President Gerald Leinwand. After administrative service, he returned to teaching in social science until 1988. Dr. Chatham was the author or co-author of seven college textbooks and numerous articles in the field of world geography.
After leaving college service, he worked for Evergreen International Airlines as managing director of international marketing, first in Asia and then in South America.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Joan, his daughters Carol Bones and son-in-law Brian of Tigard, Debbie Cleveland and son-in-law Russ of Nantucket, Massachusette, his granddaughter Sadie Rabenstein and husband Jay and great-granddaughter Olive of Bellingham, Washington.
A world-class saltwater angler, he held over five world records in his lifetime. He loved the ocean and held a 100-ton U.S.C.G. license for many years. He spent over 20 summers working at Tradewinds Deep Sea Fishing in Depoe Bay.
Internment will be private at the National Cemetery in Portland.
