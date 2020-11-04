Ronald Lee Wilson was born in Aluwee, OK. on November 8, 1934 to Lee A. and Nova P. Wilson.
Ron married Donna G. Houston on Dec. 29, 1952 in Ontario Oregon. Ron joined the Army in 1957 and moved his family to Tacoma WA. Following his time in the Army, Ron and his family settled in Madras OR. Ron later moved his family to Prineville OR where he started working for Les Schwab Tire Center. He was promoted to manager and he moved the family to Hermiston OR to run the tire center there. After 6 years in Hermiston Ron became an associate dealer for Schwabs and started the Medford Les Schwab Tire store. After a brief time in Medford, Ron moved his family to Dallas and in 1972 opened the “Ron Wilson Tire Center” as an associate dealer with the Schwab Company. Ron sold the store to the Schwab company in 1980. Not one to rest long Ron opend the Dallas Honda Shop and served Dallas for many years.
Ron enjoyed golfing, hunting, traveling with his wife in their motorhome and being a snowbird in Yuma, AZ, then later in Homeland, CA.
Ron is survived by is daughters Ronda Wilson and Debra Heather Wilson; son Bill Wilson; sister Violet James and brother Larry Wilson; grandsons Jesse and Chase Cota.
He was preceeded in death by his parents; brothers Kenneth, Lester, Darrell and Donald; his wife Donna and youngest daughter Mary Dianne Wilson.
A celebration of life will be held at Trinithy Lutheran Church, Dallas, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at 2 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions you may make reservations to attend at dallastlc.org (not required but encouraged). Donations can be made to Union Gospel Mission of Salem in his memory.
