Rosa “Chita” Reyna, 70, died Feb. 25. She was born on Sept. 6, 1948, to Maria Angelita Garcia Reyna and Juan Cazares Reyna in Doctor Arroyo, Mexico.
Viewing was held March 4 at Farnstrom Mortuary with a funeral service March 5 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Independence and burial at Fir Crest Cemetery.
To leave an online tribute: FarnstromMortuary.com.
