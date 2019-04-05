Rosa was born on Aug. 4, 1946, to Everet and Barbara Mack. She was the youngest of 10 siblings. She went to Falls City High School, where she met and then married Thomas Kidd in 1965. They moved to Arizona in 1973, and returned to Oregon in 1986.
She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a natural caregiver and especially loved young children and baby animals.
She was very creative and enjoyed painting, crocheting, baking, canning and crossword puzzles.
She passed away peacefully at home and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas Kidd; two daughters; four granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.