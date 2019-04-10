She was a faithful, loving wife, and treasured mother and sister whose memory we honor and cherish.
There was a memorial service at Eastwood Baptist Church, Medford, on Saturday March 30, 2019. Internment occurred at Eagle Point National Cemetery.
She was a faithful, loving wife, and treasured mother and sister whose memory we honor and cherish.
There was a memorial service at Eastwood Baptist Church, Medford, on Saturday March 30, 2019. Internment occurred at Eagle Point National Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.