Our beloved mother and grandmother passed peacefully at Dallas Retirement Village June 25, 2021.
Mom was born to Martin and Anna Bevandich in Hoquiam, Washington. She was the last surviving sibling of six (three brothers and two sisters). Mom attended college in Grays Harbor, Washington, intending to become a teacher. This was after the end of WWII, and her brothers needed help with their businesses in Oregon. Mom left college and relocated to Corvallis for several years. Upon returning to Washington, mom and dad married, moving with their three young children to Dallas in 1962.
Once we were in school, mom began working at Thrifty Market, then Sentry Market, before “retiring.” Retirement didn’t suit her, so she became a greeter at the newly built Walmart in Dallas, finally retiring at age 90.
Mom was very much involved in our activities and sporting events. We could always count on her as room mom delivering cupcakes to our classrooms, sitting in the rain with dad watching football and baseball games, chauffeuring cheerleaders to out-of-town games, and feeding our friends who tended to drop by just in time for dinner. There was always room for one (or a dozen) more at the Burgett table.
Mom enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking. She loved entertaining friends and family, serving delicious meals and decadent desserts. She was happiest just being with her family, spending time camping, boating and fishing when we were younger. After the grandchildren arrived, mom and dad would travel to Arizona to spoil Zach and Sydney and to Hawaii to do likewise to Scott. Tyler was the most fortunate grandchild. Growing up in Dallas, he was able to see his grandparents nearly every day.
In February 2018, mom was honored by the Chamber of Commerce with a lifetime achievement award. That summer, she was grand marshal of the Summerfest parade. She was thrilled and humbled to be recognized for her contributions to the community. Mom was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and was named Girl of the Year by her sorority sisters.
Survivors include children Shelli (Gary) Gowdy of Portland, Martin (Janet) of Mt. Angel, and Rod (Karen) of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren Scott Gowdy of Portland, Tyler Burgett of Salem, Zachary Burgett and Sydney Marmaro of Arizona. Great grandchildren are Maxxon, Meyer Rose, Blake and Jaxx. We lost our dad, Bill, in 2008. June 27 would have been their 68th wedding anniversary.
Special thank you to the staff of Dallas Retirement Village for their excellent care during mom’s stay in Assisted Living and the Health Center. Dallas has lost a treasure; heaven has gained an angel with a million-dollar smile. Mom, you will be in our hearts forever! We promise to carry on your legacy of kindness and compassion as we navigate the difficult process of moving on without your loving presence, guidance, and wisdom.
Remembrances to Help to Others (H-2-O), Dallas, or CASA of Polk County.
Private service, Willamette National Cemetery, Portland.
