Rose M. (Anderson) May passed away on Dec. 23, 2020, at the age of 64. Her loving heart was no longer able to continue.
She was born in Dallas, Oregon, on Oct. 27, 1956, and grew up in Monmouth, Oregon. She spent the later years outside of Rickreall, Oregon.
Rose lived her life to the fullest and always touched our lives with her love, humor, joy, laughter and wit. Those who knew her were blessed to have called her wife, mother, grandma, aunt and most of all a friend.
Rose leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Stan, a son Ryan, daughter-in-law Rachel, her six grandchildren, David, Henry, Nolan, Amelia, James and Lillian, a niece Meschell and a nephew Brandon, all of whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents David “Dave” and Glenna (Gill) Anderson; and her brother Dennis “Denny” Anderson.
She was loved and cherished by all who knew her and will be forever in our hearts and minds. Those who were blessed to have known her are deeply saddened by her loss.
A private graveside service will be held by her family. A Celebration of Life will be held in June at Ron’s pond as circumstances permit.
Donations can be made in her honor to any local charity.
Funeral arrangements are by Farnstrom Mortuary.
