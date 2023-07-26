Jan. 6, 1935 - July 11, 2023
Rose Marie (Ellis) Marion passed away July 11, 2023, at the age of 88, surrounded by her family in Salem, Oregon.
She was a diligent, honest peaceful and above all lover of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She passed from this life after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s.
Rose was born in Canyonville, Oregon, to Norman Ellis and Gladys Dial on Jan. 6, 1935. She was one of seven children. The family moved to Idaho in 1946 where her father owned a blacksmith shop. They returned to Oregon in 1950, and she worked beside her mother picking hops while attending Dallas High School. She graduated high school in 1953, and met her husband David Marion and was married on Dec. 24, 1953, celebrating 64 years of marriage prior to his passing.
David and Rose had two daughters Deborah Miller (Independence) and Brenda Graydon (Dallas).
Rose and David were primary business owners, owning several sewing centers in the Beaverton area, finally retiring in 1995, and returning to Dallas in 1999.
Rose was a longtime member of Valley Life Church of Dallas, Oregon.
Rose and David traveled the world during their life. They traveled all over Europe, Asia, and so many trips to Hawaii they lost count. A trip to the Holy Lands and a trip to Communist China where they smuggled in Bibles.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Gladys; her brothers Kenneth, Ronald and Donald; sisters Norma, Ellen; and her husband David.
She is survived by her daughters Deborah and Brenda; grandchildren Justin, Miles and Kimberly.
Viewing will be at Bollman’s Tribute Center on Aug. 4, 2023, 2 to 5 p.m.
Graveside service Dallas Cemetery on Aug. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m.
