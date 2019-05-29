Rose Marie Wright passed away on May 17, 2019, at her home in Dallas with her loving family by her side. Rose was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, on March 3, 1954.
She lived in Mindenmines, Missouri, and attend school in Liberal, Missouri. She moved to Carthage, Missouri, around 1970, where she lived until 1997 when she moved to Dallas.
Survivors include her brother Terry Bright (Shirley), of Carthage; children, Christopher Bright (Rachel), of Washington, Kelly Pedigo, of Dallas, (Justin), of Raytown, Missouri; daughter-in-law Heather Taylor, of Dallas; boyfriend Scott Wilson, of Dallas; and Scott’s daughter Kelsie Bateman, of Stayton; six loving grandchildren, Austin and Jacob, of Missouri, Samantha, Annaveil, Adrian and Saphire, of Dallas.
Celebration of life will be held at Dallas Retirement Village, where she worked for 20 years as a Resident Service Coordinator, 377 NW Jasper St., Dallas, OR, June 5 at 3 p.m.
Crown Memorial handled arrangements.
