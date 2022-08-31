Nov. 17, 1938 - Aug. 22, 2022
Roy Patrick Haines, 83, of Dallas, Oregon, passed related to complications from COVID pneumonia, with family by his side on Monday, Aug. 22.
He was proceeded in death by his 11 brothers and sisters and his son Joseph Wenger.
He is survived by his wife Janet Haines; daughters Kimberly Cornthwaite, Martha and husband Paul Gladden, Catherine and husband Mike Chaney; and son Charles Wiedeman; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandkids. Many nieces and nephews whom always remained in close contact calling to check in or just chat about life with Uncle Roy.
Roy was born on Nov. 17, 1938, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Floyd and Ada Haines. The youngest of 12, Roy was always protected by his eight older brothers and spoiled by his two older sisters. He lived in Minnesota until the age of 12, when he and his parents, moved to Dallas following several older brothers who moved and found love for the Willamette Valley. Roy attended Dallas High School after which he joined the Laborers Union as a hod carrier, working with two of his brothers.
Roy spent 50 years as a union member working as a laborer, journeyman and even teaching safety classes at the hall to members. He received a certificate of gratitude, along with LUNA appreciation award, when he retired in 1996.
In 1970 he met the love of his life Janet Faye Wenger courting her for the next two years. The two were married in 1972, and spent the next 50 years raising children, then grandchildren traveling throughout the northwest, and always making time for bull riding and rodeo events. Most of their favorite travel destinations included many spots along the Oregon and Washington coast line. Roy held a soft spot in his heart for all animals. This included wild animals like raccoons or emus which he would find injured and bring home to Janet to mend. Sometimes this meant bottle feedings for baby racoons every two hours or keeping sickly lambs warm in her oven.
They raised many horses, goats and cows over the years but most who visited their farm would probably remember the aviary sanctuary full of birds of all feathers. Working around his farm, if it couldn’t be fixed with nails, duct tape or wire then it just wasn’t meant to be fixed. He wasn’t the handiest of men but he definitely had one of the biggest hearts.
Roy loved his family endlessly and made sure they always knew that with flowers on special occasions, phone calls checking in or showing off his newest picture of a great grandkid on his phone.
Anyone that knew Roy would say that he was one of a kind. He’ll be remembered by many by his constant antics or jokes to his deep devotion to animals. His unmeasurable love for his family or his welcoming open door policy to friends and those alike.
Roy will be greatly missed by anyone who new him, especially his family whom solice in these melancholy days knowing he is now at peace with the Lord.
The family invites anyone who would like to celebrate his life, to join us on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. for a graveside service honoring his legacy.
