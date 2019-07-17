Roy was born in Glendale, California, and moved to Lodi, California, at a young age. After graduating from Stockton Community College, he enrolled at Chico State College where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in education in 1962. Later, he earned a master’s degree. While in college, he lettered in track and boxing. He began his teaching career at the elementary-school level, but spent most of his career teaching and coaching junior high students.
Roy met Phyllis Quigley in 1962. They were married in 1963; at his death they had been married for 56 years. The couple moved to Fort Bragg, California, where Roy not only taught but was recreation director for the City of Fort Bragg for 10 years. They started their family in 1964 with the birth of their son, Brian, followed by two daughters, Kristen and Brooke. Roy and Phyllis moved to Oregon spending the last 30 years there. After Roy retired from teaching, he enjoyed gardening and visiting his many friends.
Roy loved God and was a devoted husband and a loving father. He was a very proud grandfather, “Papa” to his grandchildren. He loved his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews. He kept in touch with many of his former students, neighbors, and friends. Roy truly loved people and had a huge heart and a big smile. He never met a stranger, and always wanted to know your story.
Roy is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children, Brian, Kristen (Mark), and Brooke (Jazz); and his grandchildren Brianna, Brandon, Mason, Jaren, Heather, Stevie, and Kelton.
Our family wishes to thank all our family and friends for your prayers and loving support during this time. Roy’s ashes will be interred at Chico, California, where he and Phyllis began their life together.
