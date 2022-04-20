Oct. 31, 1958 - April 5, 2022
We lost a vibrant, staple in our community on Tuesday April 5, 2022. Rozellen Newland Michaelson passed away in her home with her family.
She was born Oct. 31, 1958, in Ketchikan, Alaska, and quickly nicknamed Punky for her Halloween birth. Her mother Loraine Romoana Hamilton passed away in the early 1990s and her sister who died as an infant, Delores Diane Newland.
She is survived by her father Charles Eugene Newland and brother Merlin Eugene Newland
Rozellen moved to Dallas with her family in grade school. She spent 45 years in various hair salons around town making generations beautiful with everything from colors and haircuts, trims, wedding and prom up-dos and perms. She loved listening and learning about everyone and knew who and what everyone was talking about. She retired in December of 2021 and cherished every single one of her clients who always felt more like family and friends.
She married Darcy Michaelson in 1988, and they got to celebrate 34 years together this March. Her sons and their families were her pride and joys. Justin and Erin Haack and have two kids Grace and Gavin who live in Wilsonville; Kyle and Amanda Haack have two kids Lennon and Reese; and Jake Michaelson has twin boys Maxx and Gauge who all live in Independence.
If you were lucky enough to know Rozellen (Punky) you know she loved, embraced her Greek heritage, and cooked it every chance she had. Her family always came first, and she never turned down a trip to the coast or anywhere really. She was fierce and passionate, had a laugh that just made you smile just hearing it. She hated tomatoes and cherries but loved the twinkle light of Christmas and could drink anyone under the table. She will be missed always and remembered with stories that live in our hearts.
We will be having her “celebration of life” Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Dallas City Park. We are looking forward to being all together and remembering and celebrating her.
