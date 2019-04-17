Ruth Sampson Redekopp, of Monmouth, passed away on April 2 in Salem at the age of 98. She was born Oct. 18, 1920, in South Bend, Washington, to James and Clarissa Sampson. She was married to Walter C. Reddekopp and had eight children. She was preceeded in death by her husband, a son and a daughter. She is survived by her children, 25 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Private burial was at Fir Crest Cemetery, Monmouth. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
