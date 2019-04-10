Ruth S. Reddekopp was born on Oct. 18, 1920, in South Bend, Washington, to James and Clarissa Sampson. She passed away on April 2, 2019, in Salem. Private graveside services will be held at Fir Crest Cemetery, Monmouth, Oregon. Farnstrom Mortuary of Independence is handling arrangements.
