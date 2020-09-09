Sally Ruthe Kendall passed away in the comfort of her home on September 1, 2020 in Independence, OR at the age of 79. Sally was born July 7, 1941 in Woodland, CA to the late Richard and Muriel Kendall.
Sally met her life partner of 41 years, Ken Dring, in Salem, Oregon. They eventually made their home in Independence where she loved to garden, cook, and spend time with family. Sally loved meeting new people and talking to customers while selling birdhouses and beehives at the Independence Farmers Market. Sally was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was full of advice, wise words and welcomed everyone with open arms.
Sally is survived by her life partner, Ken Dring, Independence, OR, her brother, Richard (Joy) Kendall, Vancouver, Wa, her children, Tony (Anne) Tillman, Fernley, NV, Virgina Rangel, Dallas, TX, Terri (Adam) Garcia, Independence, OR, Todd (Misty) Hale, Billings, MT, Brian Dring, Salem, OR, Step Daughter, Yvonne Dring, Del Loma, CA, 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Private Inurnment will be at Hilltop Cemetery, Independence, OR on September 11, 2020. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
