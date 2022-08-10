Sammy Theodore Thornburg

Feb. 10, 1931 - July 31, 2022
Sam was born on Feb. 10, 1931, in Treece Cherokee, Kansas, to Bernita Baldwin Thornburg and Theodore Thornburg. He was to be the eldest of three children: Sammy, Carolyn and Jerry. The family moved from Kansas to Richmond, California, to work in the WWII San Francisco Bay Area ship yards.
In 1949 Sam graduated from Richmond High School and married Ethel Loreta Coats, Aug. 20, 1949. He was soon in the five-year steamfitter’s apprentice program. He received his journeyman’s card after 10 years and was a member of Northern California Pipe Trades UA Local 342 for 70 years.
Sam and Loreta had four children: Pamela, Tamara, Verena Kay and Sammy. The family lived in the San Francisco Bay Area in various homes. Both Sam and his wife were licensed realtors and sold real estate in the evenings and week days. They also bought and sold real estate as investments.
Sam played the trumpet and guitar, built underwater cameras, snorkeled, built boats, water skied and camped. He was always busy with one project or another. Then Sam was introduced to golf and he loved it. In retirement Sam and Loreta bought a RV and traveled around the country. They especially liked to travel to Death Valley in the winter. And Sam loved Hawaii anytime.
Loreta died at the age of 84. They were married 68 years. He was predeceased by his daughter and son: Kay and Sammy. All totaled, Sam had 42 descendants.
In his last years Sam lived in Dallas, Oregon, close to his daughter, Pam. He lived in his own home with the help of many caregivers and he gives many thanks for their care and friendship. He died at Salem Hospital after a brief illness at the age of 91. At Sam’s request there will be no funeral service.
