Sandra A. Bell of Dallas, a devoted mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother died on May 22, 2020 at 4:00 AM.
She was born to Durward and Viola Mayhew in Lynn, Massachusetts. They moved to Milford, Maine, then moved to the house his grandfather and great-grandfather had built. When she was six years old, she attended Milford Grammar School and Old Town High School. At the age of 19 she married Louis Dubay. They had two kids, Durward Woody and Katherine Dubay. They divorced nine and a half years later. She then met and married Richard Bell in 1972. He adopted her children. They moved to Dedham and lived on Lucerne Lake in a two-story solid log cabin. The Maine winters were hard on her health, having pneumonia twice a year, every year. Her doctor told her if she wanted to live she’d have to find a better climate. They moved to Monmouth, Oregon, in 1980. They divorced after 12 years of marriage. Like many times before, she and her sister moved in together and in 1984 moved to Dallas.
In Maine, she worked for Bangor Hydroelectric in the purchasing department for years. After moving to Oregon, she and her sister became caregivers for many years. She was also a night manager at Dallas Retirement Village. She also worked at the Chamber of Commerce. Her last job was being the Traffic Manager at KWIP radio station for 18 years. She loved her job and everyone she worked with were all like family. In 2010 the disease of Alzheimer’s made her unable to continue working.
She lived at home where her sister loved and cared for her for nine and a half years with the help of her daughter. She remained home until December 26 when she went to Jefferson Lodge. Within eight days she had fallen and fractured her knee and then falling and breaking her hip. She went to Salem Hospital, but because of her health and low weight they couldn’t operate. She was placed in the lovable hands of the Edward F. Tokarski Hospice home in West Salem on January 8.
She was loved by everyone who she met and she passed in to the care of our loving God on May 22, 2020.
Sandra is survived by her two children Durward Woody Dubay and Katherine A. Bell, her sister Karen Rutherford, five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
