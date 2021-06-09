Sandra Elise Wilhite, 61, a resident of Dallas, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Salem.
She was born in Stayton, Oregon, on Dec. 16, 1959, one of nine children born to William and Louise Mohr. She grew up and went to school in Detroit, Oregon. She finished high school in 1978.
On Dec. 12, 1981, she married Kelly Wilhite in Stayton. She received an associate degree from Merritt Davis Business School and went on to work as office manager for Tronic Alarm and as payroll manager for Protection One until 1998. She spent 20 years as caregiver for several loved ones.
She loved family, walks, long car rides and going to the casino. She would spend a few hours every day praying. She would always have a big smile and hug and “I love you” for all.
She is survived by her husband Kelly Wilhite of Dallas, siblings Jim Johnson of Stayton, Anita (Frank) Yates of Stayton, Sharon Barton of Lebanon, Cindy (Steve) Higginbotham of Stayton, Lola (Dennis) Benton of Hines, Mike (Kari) Mohr of Stayton and Brian Mohr of Lyons.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Billy.
A special thank you to Rosewood Court Memory Care for their loving care of Sandy over the last five and a half years.
A service will be held at a later date. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.www.dallastribute.com
