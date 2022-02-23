Feb. 6, 2022
Sandra (JoJo) Humeland Walker passed away Feb. 6, 2022. She was 64.
A longtime resident of Dallas, Oregon, she precedes her brother Wayne Humeland in death. She graduated from Dallas High School with her older sister Jeanette Humeland. In her youth, she worked at Ed Hayes Restaurant at Willamette Industries until Mr. Hayes passed away and they closed the restaurant. She then spent the next 20 years working at Spirit Mountain Casino until she retired.
JoJo was a fantastic sister and mother. She will always be loved and was truly a gift to all who knew her.
